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Sri Rama Navami: Celebrating Righteousness and Ideal Governance

Sri Rama Navami is an auspicious festival celebrated with fervor in Andhra Pradesh. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and exemplifies ideals like duty, honor, and righteousness, as epitomized by Lord Rama. Leaders in Andhra Pradesh extended greetings, emphasizing Lord Rama's virtues and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:07 IST
Sri Rama Navami: Celebrating Righteousness and Ideal Governance
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, prominent figures in Andhra Pradesh extended warm greetings to the citizens. Governor S Abdul Nazeer highlighted the festival's significance in representing the triumph of good over evil, emphasizing ideals of duty, honor, sacrifice, and righteousness.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described Lord Rama as a paragon of righteousness and governance. Naidu conveyed his greetings, noting that the festival signifies both the birth and divine wedding of Lord Rama, urging people to fulfill their responsibilities and aspire for 'Rama Rajya', the epitome of people-centric governance.

Similarly, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised Sri Rama as the epitome of virtue and an eternal ideal for humanity. Jagan extended his heartfelt greetings, praying for Lord Rama's divine blessings on Telugu people worldwide. Sri Rama Navami is celebrated with temple visits, prayers, and community events, reflecting its spiritual and cultural importance.

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