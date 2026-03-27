Left Menu

Airpay and MSCB Partner for Digital Payment Revolution in Maharashtra

Airpay Payment Services has partnered with Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank to enable UPI-based digital payments across the state, aiming to enhance financial inclusion in rural areas. This initiative will digitize 21,000 PACS, 31 DCCBs, and 55 MSCB branches, supporting farmers and merchants in transitioning to digital transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:52 IST
Airpay and MSCB Partner for Digital Payment Revolution in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push towards digital financial inclusion, Airpay Payment Services announced its collaboration with Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) to implement UPI-based digital payments across the bank's state-wide network.

This strategic partnership targets rural Maharashtra, integrating over 21,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, 31 District Central Co-operative Banks, and 55 MSCB branches into the digital payments ecosystem. The move is expected to significantly benefit farmers, traders, and small merchants, allowing them access to QR-based UPI payment systems free of additional costs.

The collaboration supports the broader regulatory push by NABARD and RBI to digitize the cooperative banking sector. MSCB Chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar highlighted the initiative's aim to align Maharashtra's cooperative sector with the national digital payments grid, envisioning a substantial increase in digital transaction volumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Concerns Mount Over Russia-Iran Collaboration in Middle East Tensions

Global Concerns Mount Over Russia-Iran Collaboration in Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Russia Dismisses U.S. Pipeline Sanction Speculations

Russia Dismisses U.S. Pipeline Sanction Speculations

 Russia
3
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Delayed Due to Ram Navami

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Delayed Due to Ram Navami

 India
4
TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains some sitting MLAs.

TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026