Ukraine has stepped up its assaults on Russian energy infrastructure as diplomatic efforts have stalled, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed in an interview with Reuters. Utilizing long-range strikes, Ukraine aims to keep pressure on Moscow after a relaxation of international oil sanctions intertwined with the recent conflict involving Iran.

Key targets include the Kirishi refinery, one of Russia's largest, and the Saratov facility, both of which have been compromised by drone attacks leading to halted operations. Attacks also hit Ilsky and Ukhta refineries, causing fires and operational suspensions, affecting Russia's oil refining capabilities significantly.

Ukraine's drone strikes have extended to key maritime routes and infrastructure, with significant impacts on Russia's port activities and oil tankers—markedly disrupting the country's oil export capacity, reported Reuters. The strikes have forced modifications in crude processing and shipments at prominent facilities like the Baltic Sea's Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)