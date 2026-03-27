Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Drone Strikes: A Blow to Russian Energy

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian energy facilities due to stalled peace talks. President Zelenskiy confirmed long-range strikes on key infrastructure to pressure Russia. Major refineries and ports have been impacted, affecting oil processing and exports. Key facilities include Kirishi, Saratov, Ilsky, Volgograd, Ukhta, and Afipsky refineries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:55 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Drone Strikes: A Blow to Russian Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has stepped up its assaults on Russian energy infrastructure as diplomatic efforts have stalled, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed in an interview with Reuters. Utilizing long-range strikes, Ukraine aims to keep pressure on Moscow after a relaxation of international oil sanctions intertwined with the recent conflict involving Iran.

Key targets include the Kirishi refinery, one of Russia's largest, and the Saratov facility, both of which have been compromised by drone attacks leading to halted operations. Attacks also hit Ilsky and Ukhta refineries, causing fires and operational suspensions, affecting Russia's oil refining capabilities significantly.

Ukraine's drone strikes have extended to key maritime routes and infrastructure, with significant impacts on Russia's port activities and oil tankers—markedly disrupting the country's oil export capacity, reported Reuters. The strikes have forced modifications in crude processing and shipments at prominent facilities like the Baltic Sea's Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Concerns Mount Over Russia-Iran Collaboration in Middle East Tensions

Global Concerns Mount Over Russia-Iran Collaboration in Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Russia Dismisses U.S. Pipeline Sanction Speculations

Russia Dismisses U.S. Pipeline Sanction Speculations

 Russia
3
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Delayed Due to Ram Navami

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Delayed Due to Ram Navami

 India
4
TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains some sitting MLAs.

TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026