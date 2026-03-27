Pandemonium Strikes Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Budget Session

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was thrown into chaos after the resumption of the budget session on Friday, necessitating an adjournment within thirty minutes.

Legislators from both the ruling and opposition parties engaged in disruptions, raising slogans, and protesting over issues such as the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the demand for a National Law University in Jammu.

Amid the turmoil, tensions escalated between the different political factions, prompting the intervention of marshalls to prevent physical altercations. The session, initially set after a five-week recess, is scheduled to conclude on April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)