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Diplomatic Dialogues: Ukraine and India at G7

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha engaged in substantial discussions with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during the G7 ministerial meeting in France. They addressed Middle Eastern developments and emphasized the significance of regional stabilization and the secure operation of key global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:57 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Ukraine and India at G7
Andrii Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported a significant dialogue with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday. The exchange took place on the fringes of the G7 ministerial meeting in France.

Sybiha highlighted their discussions on the developments unfolding in the Middle East and underscored the necessity for regional stabilization.

Additionally, they stressed the critical role of maintaining the safety and efficiency of essential global supply chains, Sybiha mentioned in a social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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