China Launches Reciprocal Probes Against U.S. Trade Practices
China's commerce ministry announced the initiation of two investigations into U.S. trade practices affecting Chinese products. These steps are in response to U.S. Section 301 investigations against China. The probes, expected to conclude in six months, signal China's intent to protect its trade interests.
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry on Friday declared the commencement of two counter-investigations into U.S. trade practices that allegedly impede the entry of Chinese goods into the U.S. market. This development suggests that Beijing is holding back immediate retaliatory measures in response to recent American probes.
The ministry indicated that the investigations, which are a reaction to the two U.S. Section 301 inquiries against China, are described as 'reciprocal.' These probes aim to analyze the situation and are expected to conclude within six months, although they could be extended if necessary.
Depending on their findings, China plans to implement actions to safeguard its rights and interests as announced in the ministry's statement.
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- China
- U.S.
- trade
- commerce ministry
- Section 301
- investigations
- probes
- retaliation
- rights
- interests
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