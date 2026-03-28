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Drug Traffickers' Network Cracked in Patna: Two Arrested, Police Officer Implicated

In Patna, two men were arrested for possessing Rs 25 crore worth of narcotics. The operation revealed a suspected police officer's involvement, indicating a larger drug network. Seized items included 1.68 kg of brown sugar and mixer-grinders used for drug processing. Police aim to uncover more links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:33 IST
Drug Traffickers' Network Cracked in Patna: Two Arrested, Police Officer Implicated
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  • India

In a significant narcotics crackdown, Patna police arrested two men with drugs valued at around Rs 25 crore. The operation, conducted in the city's Alamganj area, uncovered a large distribution network with a police officer allegedly involved.

Suspects Jitendra Kumar from Samastipur and Nitish Kumar from Jehanabad were taken into custody after a raid at their apartment, leading to the seizure of 1.68 kg of brown sugar and a substantial amount of cash. The police investigation revealed their use of a rented room for drug processing operations.

Authorities have identified connections to a larger network, suggesting that such an extensive operation could not be managed solely by the two accused. Efforts are ongoing to trace further connections and unravel the complete syndicate that orchestrated the drug distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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