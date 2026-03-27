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Trailblazing Exit: Verushka Singh Steps Down as Mrs South Africa

Verushka Singh, the first Indian-origin Mrs South Africa, has resigned four months after her victory, citing personal and family reasons. Singh, a climate change consultant, used her platform to advocate for environmental sustainability. The Mrs South Africa organization supports her decision and names Carika Bebb as her successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:35 IST
Trailblazing Exit: Verushka Singh Steps Down as Mrs South Africa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a surprising turn of events, Verushka Singh, the first Indian-origin Mrs South Africa, has stepped down from the prestigious title just four months after her historic crowning. Citing personal and family reasons, Singh's departure marks the end of a trailblazing journey in the pageant world.

Singh, a 39-year-old chemical engineer and climate change consultant, had made waves with her focus on environmental sustainability during her brief reign. Despite her unexpected resignation, she expressed gratitude for the platform and the opportunity to represent South Africa's minority Indian community.

The Mrs South Africa organization has expressed full support for Singh's decision, appointing Carika Bebb, the First Princess, as the new Mrs South Africa 2026. Singh's initiatives for climate action and community advocacy remain a testament to her impactful yet short-lived time as titleholder.

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