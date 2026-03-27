Jharkhand Celebrates Ram Navami with Festive Fervor

The streets of Jharkhand buzzed with devotion as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate Ram Navami on Friday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife joined in the festivities at the Shri Ram Janaki Tapovan Temple in Ranchi, marking the occasion with traditional rituals.

"Celebrating Ram Navami brings immense joy to everyone," remarked Soren, emphasizing the integral role of public support in the celebrations. He noted the beautification efforts underway at 'Tapovan Bhoomi' and urged devotees to pray for the project's swift completion to enhance the shrine's identity.

Authorities, meanwhile, ramped up security across the state, deploying drones, CCTV cameras, and quick response teams, particularly in sensitive areas. Religious processions were planned throughout the districts, with enhanced security in Hazaribag and Jamshedpur, scheduled for Saturday. The state was adorned with saffron flags as Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended his greetings, wishing peace and prosperity for all.