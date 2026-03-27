Tragedy at Shakambhari: Devotee's Heart Attack Amidst Temple Rush

Tragedy struck at the Shakambhari Devi Temple when a 54-year-old devotee from Haryana suffered a fatal heart attack. The incident occurred amidst a heavy rush on Thursday, triggering panic in the crowd.

Sant Narayan, hailing from Karnal, Haryana, was patiently waiting for darshan when he suddenly felt severe chest pain. Despite receiving immediate medical assistance, Narayan's condition deteriorated, and he passed away at the district hospital.

Law enforcement officials, led by Behat Station House Officer Satpal Bhati, confirmed the devotee's identity using his Aadhaar card and mobile phone. His grieving family has been informed, and a post-mortem is underway to determine the exact cause of death.