Sky High: Surya Kiran Team Wows Chandigarh

Chandigarh was treated to a breathtaking aerial performance as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team took to the skies over Sukhna Lake on Friday. The display featured a series of complex manoeuvres set against a backdrop of cloudy skies, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of spectators, including students and local officials.

The Hawk Mk-132 jets executed daring loops, barrel rolls, and formations like 'DNA' and 'Yuva,' creating stunning smoke trails in the air. Flying over the lake, the team expertly performed twists and directional shifts, crafting shapes symbolic of hope and luck. A grand finale saw the jets unite for a special aerial salute.

Recognized as one of the world's premier aerobatic teams, the SKAT's performance was applauded by spectators, with remarks highlighting the squad's motto, 'Sadaiva Sarvottam'—always the best. The airshow, part of a two-day event with limited entry, involved stringent security and crowd control measures, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)