Left Menu

Sky High: Surya Kiran Team Wows Chandigarh

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team dazzled Chandigarh with an impressive airshow over Sukhna Lake. The half-hour spectacle included intricate manoeuvres like loops and barrel rolls, captivating the audience despite cloudy weather. Senior officials attended the event, highlighting the team's global reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:17 IST
Sky High: Surya Kiran Team Wows Chandigarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh was treated to a breathtaking aerial performance as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team took to the skies over Sukhna Lake on Friday. The display featured a series of complex manoeuvres set against a backdrop of cloudy skies, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of spectators, including students and local officials.

The Hawk Mk-132 jets executed daring loops, barrel rolls, and formations like 'DNA' and 'Yuva,' creating stunning smoke trails in the air. Flying over the lake, the team expertly performed twists and directional shifts, crafting shapes symbolic of hope and luck. A grand finale saw the jets unite for a special aerial salute.

Recognized as one of the world's premier aerobatic teams, the SKAT's performance was applauded by spectators, with remarks highlighting the squad's motto, 'Sadaiva Sarvottam'—always the best. The airshow, part of a two-day event with limited entry, involved stringent security and crowd control measures, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

 Global
2
Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

 India
3
Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

 Global
4
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026