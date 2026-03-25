Kaori Sakamoto Poised for Fourth World Title at Figure Skating Championships

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan has surged into the lead in the women's singles short program at the world figure skating championships. Her standout performance on Wednesday positions her as a strong contender for a fourth world title in her final competitive outing.

Sakamoto, who claimed silver at the recent Milano Cortina Olympics, delivered a polished routine to 'Time to Say Goodbye' by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman, earning 79.31 points. Fellow Japanese skater Mone Chiba secured the second spot with 78.45 points, while American Amber Glenn holds third place heading into Friday's free skate with a score of 72.65.

Notably absent from the field is reigning Olympic and world champion Alysa Liu of the U.S., citing a demanding off-ice schedule post-Olympics. It's not unusual for athletes to forgo world championships following the emotional and physical peaks of the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)