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Kaori Sakamoto Skates to Possible Fourth World Title

Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto leads the women's singles at the world championships, aiming for her fourth world title in her final competitive event. Sakamoto delivered a moving performance to 'Time to Say Goodbye,' earning 79.31 points and edging ahead of fellow competitors Mone Chiba and Amber Glenn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:30 IST
Kaori Sakamoto Skates to Possible Fourth World Title
Kaori Sakamoto

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto dominated the women's singles short program at the world figure skating championships on Wednesday, positioning herself for a potential fourth world title. This marks the culmination of her competitive career as she eyes a future in coaching.

Sakamoto, a crowd favorite following her silver medal performance at the Milano Cortina Olympics, captivated the audience with a performance to 'Time to Say Goodbye.' She scored 79.31 points, surpassing Japan's Mone Chiba, with 78.45, and American Amber Glenn, who trailed in third.

Notably, Olympic champion Alysa Liu was absent from the event, highlighting the typical post-Olympic withdrawals due to grueling schedules. Sakamoto could become the first woman to win four world singles titles since Michelle Kwan's era.

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