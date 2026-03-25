Kaori Sakamoto Skates to Possible Fourth World Title

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto dominated the women's singles short program at the world figure skating championships on Wednesday, positioning herself for a potential fourth world title. This marks the culmination of her competitive career as she eyes a future in coaching.

Sakamoto, a crowd favorite following her silver medal performance at the Milano Cortina Olympics, captivated the audience with a performance to 'Time to Say Goodbye.' She scored 79.31 points, surpassing Japan's Mone Chiba, with 78.45, and American Amber Glenn, who trailed in third.

Notably, Olympic champion Alysa Liu was absent from the event, highlighting the typical post-Olympic withdrawals due to grueling schedules. Sakamoto could become the first woman to win four world singles titles since Michelle Kwan's era.