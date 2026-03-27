Join 'The Biggest Hour for Earth': Arunachal Pradesh's Call for Action
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik urges citizens to join Earth Hour on March 28 by turning off non-essential lights for one hour. This global initiative by WWF aims to raise awareness about climate change and biodiversity loss while promoting environmental sustainability and community action.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has made a fervent appeal to the state's residents to participate in Earth Hour, set to take place on March 28. From 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, non-essential lights should be switched off to support this global environmental initiative.
The call comes as part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Earth Hour, organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Governor Parnaik emphasized the importance of conserving and restoring natural spaces, which play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and adapting to climate change.
This worldwide movement aims to create a symbolic 'lights-off' moment, fostering community unity and sparking discussions on environmental sustainability. By joining Earth Hour, individuals can contribute to a collective effort to protect and preserve our planet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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