Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Ventures into Gujarati Cinema with 'Dhabkaaro'

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is branching out into Gujarati cinema with its latest production, 'Dhabkaaro'. Known for successful Hindi films such as 'Chhichhore' and 'Super 30', the production house is set to release this movie on May 1, coinciding with Gujarat Divas.

The film, written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhishek Shah, features performances by Deven Bhojani and Aarjav Trivedi in leading roles. This project is a result of a collaboration with The Moving Manch and Harfanmaula Films, marking a significant milestone as Nadiadwala Grandson celebrates 75 years in the Indian filmmaking industry.

The production company, which has predominantly focused on Hindi cinema, is hoping to capture the Gujarati audience with this new venture. According to a joint statement from The Moving Manch and Harfanmaula Films, the support from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has been instrumental in bringing 'Dhabkaaro' to fruition, allowing the storytellers to reach a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)