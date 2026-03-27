EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas is set to visit Kyiv on March 31, joining other EU Foreign Ministers in talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. This diplomatic engagement underscores the EU's commitment to Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

Kallas indicated the visit would focus on the EU's support for Ukraine, a priority against the backdrop of conflict in the region.

Highlighting the visit's diplomatic significance, Kallas emphasized a firm message: Russia must face responsibility for its war crimes, reiterating the EU's stance on accountability.