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EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas announced plans to visit Kyiv on March 31 with other EU Ministers to meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. The agenda includes discussing support for Ukraine and stressing the accountability of Russia for wartime actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:57 IST
EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas is set to visit Kyiv on March 31, joining other EU Foreign Ministers in talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. This diplomatic engagement underscores the EU's commitment to Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

Kallas indicated the visit would focus on the EU's support for Ukraine, a priority against the backdrop of conflict in the region.

Highlighting the visit's diplomatic significance, Kallas emphasized a firm message: Russia must face responsibility for its war crimes, reiterating the EU's stance on accountability.

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