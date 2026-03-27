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Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Free Regularisation of Residential Encroachments

The Maharashtra government has introduced a policy to regularise free of charge residential encroachments up to 500 sq ft statewide, excluding Mumbai. However, encroachments on public land or essential facilities will be removed. Families affected will receive alternative housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:55 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Free Regularisation of Residential Encroachments
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, the Maharashtra government has announced the free regularisation of residential encroachments up to 500 square feet across the state, sparing Mumbai and its suburban areas. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule outlined the scheme, ensuring encroachments are regularised without cost, while clarifying exclusions.

Encroachments on vital public spaces, including riverbeds and forest areas, will not be regularised and will be removed. Families affected by these removals are promised consideration for alternative housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Bawankule emphasized that no eligible family should be left homeless.

With implementation committees at various administrative levels, the policy aims to stabilize poor and needy families by recognising encroachments made before January 1, 2011. Distinct charges apply for commercial use within residential properties, and the initiative seeks to address both rural and urban needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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