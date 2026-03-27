Fenesta Conclave: Uniting Architects Nationwide for Collaborative Design

Fenesta, known as India's largest brand for uPVC and aluminum windows and doors, has successfully concluded The Fenesta Conclave, a significant cross-country series of meetings for architects.

Hosted in 25 major cities, it gathered over 1,650 architects from 1,140 firms to promote stronger collaboration within India's architecture and interior design community. The event, themed 'Connecting Communities of Design', offered a platform for sharing diverse architectural perspectives, emphasizing the importance of informed discussions in creating responsive and high-quality environments.

The conclave featured insights from notable architects about the evolution of fenestration needs, climate adaptability, and the role of windows in modern design. Fenesta's management reaffirmed their long-term partnership with the design community to deliver consistently innovative solutions that boost the aesthetics and performance of projects nationwide and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)