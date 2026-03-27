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Mizoram: A Strategic Jewel in India's Act East Policy

Mizoram Governor VK Singh highlights the state's strategic importance in India's Act East policy, citing its pivotal location at the tri-junction of India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Despite its small size, Mizoram plays a critical role due to cordial cross-border relations and has emerged as India's 'ginger capital.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:17 IST
Mizoram: A Strategic Jewel in India's Act East Policy
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Mizoram is emerging as a pivotal state in India's Act East policy, according to Governor VK Singh. Positioned at the tri-junction of India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, Mizoram's strategic location significantly amplifies its relevance on the national stage.

Despite its compact size and relatively small population, Mizoram has fostered peaceful international borders through strong, cordial relations with neighboring countries, Singh stated. These diplomatic ties contribute to its integral role in India's geopolitical strategy.

Governor Singh also highlighted recent achievements, notably Mizoram's recognition as the 'ginger capital of India,' showcasing the state's development across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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