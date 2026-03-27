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Militant Clash at India-Myanmar Border: Assam Rifles Personnel Injured

An Assam Rifles soldier was injured following an exchange of gunfire with NSCN-K-YA militants at the India-Myanmar border, near Changlang district. The attack occurred during border fencing activities. Though the personnel is recovering, security has tightened with ongoing operations to locate the militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:20 IST
Militant Clash at India-Myanmar Border: Assam Rifles Personnel Injured
  • Country:
  • India

An Assam Rifles soldier sustained injuries after militants opened fire during a border fencing operation at the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 5.30 pm when suspected NSCN-K-YA militants fired from across the Myanmar border at personnel near the strategic Pangsau Pass.

Security forces have responded by sealing off the area and initiating searches to locate the attackers, ensuring reinforced measures at the border.

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