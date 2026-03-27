Militant Clash at India-Myanmar Border: Assam Rifles Personnel Injured

An Assam Rifles soldier sustained injuries after militants opened fire during a border fencing operation at the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 5.30 pm when suspected NSCN-K-YA militants fired from across the Myanmar border at personnel near the strategic Pangsau Pass.

Security forces have responded by sealing off the area and initiating searches to locate the attackers, ensuring reinforced measures at the border.