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India Stands Firm with Bangladesh Against Historical Injustices

India reaffirmed support for Bangladesh in seeking justice for the 1971 genocide by Pakistan's military. On March 25, Bangladesh remembers Operation Searchlight, marking a dark chapter in its fight for independence. India's backing highlights ongoing issues of minority oppression in Pakistan and calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:28 IST
India Stands Firm with Bangladesh Against Historical Injustices
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India, on Friday, reiterated its solidarity with Bangladesh's pursuit of justice for the brutal military crackdown by Pakistan in 1971, which led to the deaths of millions of Bangladeshi citizens and atrocities against women. The statement followed remarks by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, condemning the genocide as one of history's most heinous events.

March 25 is observed as Genocide Day in Bangladesh, marking the beginning of Pakistan's Operation Searchlight, aimed at quelling the country's nationalist movement. During this time, millions sought refuge in India. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's justice aspirations.

India's stance also comes amidst concerns about the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. Reports have highlighted the systematic victimization of minorities, including the Shia community. Jaiswal noted the long-standing issues of marginalization and neglect faced by these communities under the Pakistani regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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