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Russia Considers Gasoline Export Ban Amid Market Fluctuations

Russian authorities are contemplating a ban on gasoline exports starting April 1. This decision was reported by the TASS news agency, citing a source. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak mentioned potential reintroduction of restrictions, and was scheduled to meet oil companies to deliberate the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:06 IST
Russia Considers Gasoline Export Ban Amid Market Fluctuations
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sources within the Russian government revealed talks of a potential ban on gasoline exports set to commence on April 1. The TASS news agency reported the development based on insider information.

Alexander Novak, the Deputy Prime Minister, indicated the government's readiness to reinstate such restrictions if circumstances necessitate.

Senior officials, including oil company representatives, were expected to convene on Friday to address this pivotal issue.

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