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Russia's Gasoline Export Ban: A New Economic Shift

The Russian government has announced a ban on gasoline exports starting April 1 until July 31. This move, ordered by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, aims to control escalating fuel prices and address supply shortages. Such export restrictions have been a recurring strategy in Russia's economic policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:48 IST
Russia's Gasoline Export Ban: A New Economic Shift

In a bold economic maneuver, Russia has decided to ban gasoline exports from April 1 through July 31. The directive, issued by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, reflects ongoing efforts to stabilize the nation's fuel supply.

According to a government statement, the Ministry of Energy will prepare the necessary resolution for the ban. This decision comes as part of broader measures to curtail rising gasoline and diesel prices.

Russia has previously utilized similar strategies to control domestic fuel costs and shortages, highlighting a persistent issue within its energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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