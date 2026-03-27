Russia's Gasoline Export Ban: A New Economic Shift

In a bold economic maneuver, Russia has decided to ban gasoline exports from April 1 through July 31. The directive, issued by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, reflects ongoing efforts to stabilize the nation's fuel supply.

According to a government statement, the Ministry of Energy will prepare the necessary resolution for the ban. This decision comes as part of broader measures to curtail rising gasoline and diesel prices.

Russia has previously utilized similar strategies to control domestic fuel costs and shortages, highlighting a persistent issue within its energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)