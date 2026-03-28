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Azteca Stadium Set for a Grand Reopening: A Race Against Time

As Azteca Stadium prepares for its grand reopening after renovations for the 2026 World Cup, stadium director Félix Aguirre confronts sleepless nights. Increasing capacity to 87,500 and enhancing fan experiences, the iconic stadium ready opens for a friendly match between Mexico and Portugal, testing the extensive renovations undertaken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:13 IST
Azteca Stadium Set for a Grand Reopening: A Race Against Time
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Félix Aguirre has been battling sleepless nights as the reopening of Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium looms. The stadium, closed for renovations since May 2024 in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, is set to reveal enhancements with a capacity increase to 87,500 spectators, new sound systems, and more.

The stadium will welcome fans back for a friendly match between Mexico and Portugal, marking a crucial test for Aguirre and the diligent workforce. These upgrades aim to preserve the historic essence while offering an improved fan experience, complete with better audio, video, and internet access.

Despite lingering work, Aguirre remains optimistic, emphasizing the challenge of maintaining Azteca's soul while modernizing. With the stadium hosting five World Cup games next summer, Aguirre intends to finalize preparations well in advance, hopeful for peaceful sleep post-successful reopening.

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