Mexico’s World Cup Squad Faces Challenges Amid Key Player Absences
Mexico's national soccer team, led by coach Javier Aguirre, is focusing on the players available for upcoming World Cup warmup matches despite missing 12 regular players, including captain Edson Alvarez. The team will face Portugal and Belgium, with veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa returning to the squad.
Javier Aguirre, head coach of the Mexican national soccer team, prefers to focus on the players he has rather than dwell on the significant absences as his team prepares for two World Cup warmup matches.
Among those missing are captain Edson Alvarez and five other starters. Mexico faces Portugal on Saturday, marking the reopening of the iconic Azteca Stadium after renovations, and Belgium three days later in Chicago.
Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, seeking his sixth World Cup appearance, returns to the squad due to injuries sidelining first-choice goalkeeper Luis Malagón. Aguirre remains optimistic about other injured players, aiming to focus on the positives amid the challenges.
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