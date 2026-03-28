Houthis' Missile Strike Amplifies Middle East Conflict
The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen confirmed they attacked Israel for the first time, marking a significant development in the ongoing Israeli-U.S. conflict with Iran. This escalation heightens the possibility of broader regional tensions. The attack follows ongoing aggressions in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestinian territories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:56 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Houthis in Yemen, aligned with Iran, have made a bold move by launching their first attack on Israel. This action marks their entry into the escalating Israeli-U.S. conflict against Iran.
Israel has responded by working to intercept a missile originating from Yemen on Saturday. The attack signifies a potential widening of regional hostilities.
The Houthis announced their assault involved a missile barrage, following persistent strikes on infrastructure in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestinian territories. They vowed to continue their operations until what they describe as 'aggression' on multiple fronts ceases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthis
- Yemen
- Israel
- Iran
- missile
- attack
- regional conflict
- Middle East
- aggression
- escalation
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Houthi Missile Strikes Spark New Middle East Turmoil
Houthis Escalate Middle East Conflict with Missiles Aimed at Israel
Ballistic Missile Interception Triggers Fires in Abu Dhabi
Tragedy Strikes: Child Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack
More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP reports, quoting sources.