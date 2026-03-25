Ayodhya's Ram Navami: Sunlit Blessings and Nationwide Devotion

In an initiative prioritizing religious inclusivity, Doordarshan will live broadcast Ayodhya's Ram Navami program, enabling devotees across India to witness the event's spiritual essence. The telecast promises to bring the divine darshan of Lord Ram into homes nationwide, reflecting on the festival's religious and cultural magnitude.

The Surya Tilak is set to be the day's highlight, orchestrated with precision as engineers align sunlight to grace the deity's forehead for a brief, sacred period at noon. This spectacle, along with traditional prayers and rituals, underscores Ayodhya's historic and spiritual aura, drawing a vast influx of devotees.

Gopal Rao, representing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, highlighted the immense turnout, noting over one lakh devotees converge daily at the temple. To accommodate the large crowds, arrangements such as television screens are in place, ensuring everyone can glimpse the symbolic ceremony, despite space constraints within the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)