Left Menu

Ayodhya's Ram Navami: Sunlit Blessings and Nationwide Devotion

Doordarshan will provide a live broadcast of the entire Ayodhya Ram Navami program, including the Surya Tilak ritual, allowing both on-site devotees and nationwide audiences to partake in the grand celebrations. Arrangements ensure a seamless experience, anticipating significant footfall in Ayodhya and underscoring the event's cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:10 IST
Ayodhya's Ram Navami: Sunlit Blessings and Nationwide Devotion
Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (Photo/. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an initiative prioritizing religious inclusivity, Doordarshan will live broadcast Ayodhya's Ram Navami program, enabling devotees across India to witness the event's spiritual essence. The telecast promises to bring the divine darshan of Lord Ram into homes nationwide, reflecting on the festival's religious and cultural magnitude.

The Surya Tilak is set to be the day's highlight, orchestrated with precision as engineers align sunlight to grace the deity's forehead for a brief, sacred period at noon. This spectacle, along with traditional prayers and rituals, underscores Ayodhya's historic and spiritual aura, drawing a vast influx of devotees.

Gopal Rao, representing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, highlighted the immense turnout, noting over one lakh devotees converge daily at the temple. To accommodate the large crowds, arrangements such as television screens are in place, ensuring everyone can glimpse the symbolic ceremony, despite space constraints within the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026