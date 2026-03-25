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Punjab Kings Seek Divine Blessings Ahead of IPL 2026 Kick-Off

Punjab Kings conducted a puja at the New International Cricket Stadium, preparing for the IPL 2026 season. With new additions Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly, the team, previously runners-up, is eager for the season opener against Gujarat Giants on March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:51 IST
Punjab Kings Seek Divine Blessings Ahead of IPL 2026 Kick-Off
Punjab Kings seek blessings ahead of IPL 2026 season (Photo: PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) recently performed a traditional puja ceremony at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh as they prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Present at the event were head coach Ricky Ponting, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, and wicketkeeping coach Brad Haddin, who all sought blessings for a successful campaign.

In an exciting development for the squad, Australian cricket stars Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly have officially joined the Punjab contingent in Mohali. The duo's arrival on Wednesday signals the final stages of preparation leading up to the much-anticipated IPL season, with the team optimistic about their prospects this year.

Bolstered by the inclusion of Stoinis and Connolly, the Punjab Kings are set to bring a compelling mix of international experience and youthful vigor to the tournament. Last season's finalists, led by Shreyas Iyer, are gearing up to challenge for the title once more, beginning with a home match against the Gujarat Giants on March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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