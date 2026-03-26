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Aditya Dhar Denounces Fabricated Images of Ranveer Singh's Character

Aditya Dhar refutes manipulated images of Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.' He stresses the importance of official content and maintaining respect for the Sikh community. The film, a box office hit, has sparked controversy due to these fabricated visuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:59 IST
Aditya Dhar Denounces Fabricated Images of Ranveer Singh's Character
Aditya Dhar
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has addressed concerns regarding fabricated images of Ranveer Singh's character smoking while wearing a turban in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.'

He stated these images are untrue and are meant to create mischief. Dhar emphasized the importance of relying on official content amid such misinformation.

The controversy arose after a police complaint was lodged over the manipulated images. Dhar, whose film has achieved remarkable global success, reassured the audience of his respect for the Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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