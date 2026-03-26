Aditya Dhar Denounces Fabricated Images of Ranveer Singh's Character
Aditya Dhar refutes manipulated images of Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.' He stresses the importance of official content and maintaining respect for the Sikh community. The film, a box office hit, has sparked controversy due to these fabricated visuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has addressed concerns regarding fabricated images of Ranveer Singh's character smoking while wearing a turban in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.'
He stated these images are untrue and are meant to create mischief. Dhar emphasized the importance of relying on official content amid such misinformation.
The controversy arose after a police complaint was lodged over the manipulated images. Dhar, whose film has achieved remarkable global success, reassured the audience of his respect for the Sikh community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Cup Ticket Frenzy: Navigating FIFA's Pricing Controversy
Controversy Unfolds in World Cup Playoff Build-up
Outspoken Italian Tourism Minister Steps Down Amid Controversy
Political Turmoil: Zero FIR Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra Plane Crash Case
Senegal Fights for Football Justice: CAF Strips Title Controversy