Aditya Dhar Denounces Fabricated Images of Ranveer Singh's Character

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has addressed concerns regarding fabricated images of Ranveer Singh's character smoking while wearing a turban in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.'

He stated these images are untrue and are meant to create mischief. Dhar emphasized the importance of relying on official content amid such misinformation.

The controversy arose after a police complaint was lodged over the manipulated images. Dhar, whose film has achieved remarkable global success, reassured the audience of his respect for the Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)