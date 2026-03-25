Siddhant Chaturvedi Lauds Ranveer Singh’s Espionage Mastery in 'Dhurandhar'
Siddhant Chaturvedi praised co-star Ranveer Singh for his portrayal in the espionage film 'Dhurandhar' during the International Film Festival of Delhi. He expressed surprise at Singh's depth and nuance in the performance, even though he's familiar with his work. The festival also featured a global lineup of films.
- Country:
- India
At the International Film Festival of Delhi, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi publicly praised his 'Gully Boy' co-star, Ranveer Singh, for an exceptional performance in the espionage drama 'Dhurandhar'.
Chaturvedi, speaking on the red carpet, expressed amazement at Singh's portrayal of a spy, praising the depth and surprise conveyed through his performance in both films of the series. Despite closely knowing Singh, Chaturvedi admitted that Singh's nuanced acting continually surpasses expectations, marking him as a true talent in cinema.
The festival, organized by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, showcases 140 films from 47 countries. It opened with a red carpet at Bharat Mandapam, spotlighting an Oscar-nominated film and celebrating cinematic achievements across the globe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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