USS Massachusetts: A Legacy Continues Beneath the Waves

The USS Massachusetts, a cutting-edge Virginia-class fast attack submarine, officially joined the U.S. Navy's fleet in a ceremony on Saturday. It is the first submarine to bear the Bay State's name. The ship made its ceremonial debut, showcasing over 800 feet diving capacity, and was christened by Sheryl Sandberg on May 6, 2023.

This marks the 25th Virginia-Class submarine co-produced by General Dynamics Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding and the fifth Navy vessel to be named after Massachusetts. Commanding officer Mike Siedsma, a veteran with over two decades of submarine experience, expressed the significance of witnessing the vessel's construction and its presence in Boston Harbor.

With a 147-member crew that includes 39 women, the USS Massachusetts highlights progress since the lifting of the ban on women serving on submarines 16 years ago. Sheryl Sandberg remarked on the ship's gender-integrated design, noting its inspiring message for future generations. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey emphasized the state's maritime legacy, as the vessel embarks on its journey, continuing the proud naval tradition.