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Milestone in Bustard Conservation: A New Chick Hatched in Kutch

A decade-long effort in wildlife conservation has resulted in the birth of a Great Indian Bustard chick in Kutch. Collaborative work by the Forest Departments of Gujarat and Rajasthan, alongside national environmental bodies, utilized an innovative approach to achieve this milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:53 IST
Milestone in Bustard Conservation: A New Chick Hatched in Kutch
Gujarat's Minister of Forests and Environment Arjun Modhwadia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a notable advancement for wildlife conservation, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia announced the successful hatching of a Great Indian Bustard chick in the Abdasa region of Kutch, the first in ten years. This achievement marks a significant milestone, realized through the joint efforts of the Forest Departments of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Union Ministry of Environment, and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

Minister Modhwadia emphasized the pivotal role played by the Gujarat Forest Department under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. He praised the dedication of Wildlife Division officers and all contributors to this conservation campaign. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav echoed these sentiments, lauding the collective effort of state and national bodies on social media platform X.

The remarkable feat was accomplished using the 'Jumpstart Approach,' a sophisticated conservation method. This approach aligns with the vision for biodiversity preservation laid out in 2011 by then Chief Minister of Gujarat, now Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Launched in 2016, 'Project GIB' has seen the breeding centers in Rajasthan expand to house 73 birds. The absence of male birds in Kutch prompted a targeted strategy, where a fertile bustard egg from Rajasthan was transported to Kutch and incubated by a local female, culminating in the birth of the chick.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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