Triumph for Conservation: Great Indian Bustard Chick Born in Kutch After a Decade
A collaborative conservation effort has led to the birth of a Great Indian Bustard chick in the Abdasa region of Kutch, marking a significant success. Spearheaded by the Forest Departments of Gujarat and Rajasthan, Wildlife Institute of India, and the Union Ministry of Environment, the achievement highlights India's commitment to wildlife preservation.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable achievement for wildlife conservation, a Great Indian Bustard chick has been born in the Abdasa region of Kutch after ten years. This milestone, celebrated by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, was accomplished through the concerted efforts of the Forest Departments of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Union Ministry of Environment, and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).
The Gujarat Forest Department, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, played a pivotal role in this conservation success. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav also praised the collaborative efforts, highlighting the commitment to preserving this endangered species.
This success was made possible by the 'Jumpstart Approach', a revolutionary conservation method initiated in 2016 under the vision of the then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Despite challenges such as the absence of male birds in the Kutch population, a fertile egg from a breeding centre in Rajasthan was transported and successfully hatched in Kutch, marking a hopeful future for the Great Indian Bustard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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