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Nostalgic Resonance: 'Oye Oye' Revives Sapna Mukherjee's Musical Legacy in 'Dhurandhar 2'

The 90s hit song 'Oye Oye' from the film 'Tridev' is revived in Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2', marking a significant moment for original singer Sapna Mukherjee. Mukherjee reflects on the song's enduring legacy and her gratitude for maintaining its integrity in modern cinema amidst evolving musical trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:46 IST
Nostalgic Resonance: 'Oye Oye' Revives Sapna Mukherjee's Musical Legacy in 'Dhurandhar 2'
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic track 'Oye Oye' from the 1989 action-thriller 'Tridev' has been revitalized in Aditya Dhar's latest film 'Dhurandhar 2'. Known for its energetic beats and memorable vocals by Sapna Mukherjee and Amit Kumar, the song is more than just a nostalgic hit; it's a pivotal element in the film's narrative.

Starring Ranveer Singh, the two-part spy action thriller cleverly integrates classic Hindi songs from the 70s to 90s. 'Oye Oye' plays a crucial role during a flashback scene that reveals key plot details involving Jameel Jamali, portrayed by Rakesh Bedi.

For Sapna Mukherjee, hearing her original vocals respected and preserved in 'Dhurandhar 2' is a validation of her artistic journey. As the film achieves significant box office success, Mukherjee reflects on how the song has evolved from a danceable track to an emotional storytelling tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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