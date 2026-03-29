British Ice Skaters Challenge Controversial ISU Penalty

British Ice Skating is mounting an appeal to the International Skating Union following what it describes as an incorrect two-point deduction for skaters Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson. This penalty in the free dance event cost the duo a bronze medal at the world championships.

The deduction, reportedly due to the height of a lift, saw Fear and Gibson, who were initially in third place after the rhythm dance, ultimately finish fourth. The British federation is seeking a thorough independent review of the officiating process.

Speaking on the matter, BIS President Pam Aguss expressed confidence in ISU's ability to investigate the incident fully and take necessary actions. Meanwhile, Olympic champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron secured the gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)