Telangana's Grand Plan for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has committed to a June 2027 deadline for completing all associated works for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu festival. The festival occurs every 12 years and requires comprehensive planning.

To ensure its success, a detailed Master Plan has been prepared, and a Technical Engineers Committee has been established to oversee the development of Pushkar Ghats, according to an official government press release. During a recent review of development projects along the Godavari River, including at Basara and Bhadrachalam, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of meeting the deadline.

Reddy directed officials to conduct field inspections and submit a report within 15 to 20 days. The report, which will include comprehensive cost estimates, will be forwarded to the Cabinet Sub-committee for final approval. Special focus is placed on both permanent and temporary infrastructural works, as well as improvements to road networks and connectivity to major temples and tourist sites.