Shimla Sadhu Arrested after Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A controversy has erupted in Shimla as a sadhu was arrested following an incident caught on camera. The footage allegedly shows him indecently touching women on the city's Mall Road.

The accused, identified as Narayan Das, is 36 years old and comes from Rajasthan. According to police sources, he made his initial visit to Shimla between April and June of the previous year and returned to the town on Thursday.

With the video gaining traction online, police acted swiftly, registering a case against Das on Friday. Authorities assured that appropriate legal measures are being taken against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)