Reinstallation of Demolished Freedom Fighters' Statues Sparks Controversy
In Shahjahanpur, statues of freedom fighters were reinstalled within 24 hours after being demolished. The incident provoked demands for a probe. Authorities registered a case against a firm; meanwhile, the Congress calls for an independent investigation, asserting administrative involvement. The situation continues to stir political and public emotions.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Shahjahanpur promptly reinstalled statues of freedom fighters after their controversial demolition. Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, officials ensured the statues were back at the Town Hall tri-junction within 24 hours.
The Congress party is demanding an independent probe, suspecting administrative involvement. Party leaders have called out state finance minister Suresh Khanna for not addressing the issue publicly. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi has registered a case against the firm responsible.
Civic protests and unique demonstrations, like that of social worker Salman Nabi near the Khannaut River, highlight the incident's sensitivity. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and ensuring accountability in what many call an act of disrespect toward martyrs.
ALSO READ
Modi Strategizes with Chief Ministers on West Asia Conflict
Yogi Adityanath's Crusade Against Land Encroachment
Manipur Chief Minister Discusses State's Future with President Murmu
Chief Minister Questions Deletion of Voter Names in West Bengal
Saina Nehwal Celebrates Telangana Sports Initiative at Chief Minister's Cup