Reinstallation of Demolished Freedom Fighters' Statues Sparks Controversy

Authorities in Shahjahanpur promptly reinstalled statues of freedom fighters after their controversial demolition. Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, officials ensured the statues were back at the Town Hall tri-junction within 24 hours.

The Congress party is demanding an independent probe, suspecting administrative involvement. Party leaders have called out state finance minister Suresh Khanna for not addressing the issue publicly. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi has registered a case against the firm responsible.

Civic protests and unique demonstrations, like that of social worker Salman Nabi near the Khannaut River, highlight the incident's sensitivity. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and ensuring accountability in what many call an act of disrespect toward martyrs.