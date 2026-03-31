International Drug Racket Dismantled: Four Arrested in Delhi Bust
Delhi police dismantled a transnational drug network, arresting four, including two foreign nationals, connected to a racket supplying MDMA and cocaine. The operation followed a tip-off, leading to a series of coordinated arrests and significant drug seizures from various locations. Investigations reveal a complex network targeting local peddlers.
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, Delhi police dismantled an international drug racket, arresting four individuals, including two foreign nationals, and seizing cocaine and MDMA worth approximately Rs 1.1 crore. The arrests highlight a sophisticated network importing drugs for distribution through local channels.
Initial arrests were made following a tip-off about drug supplies near Chitra Vihar. Mohammad Hasan, apprehended with MDMA, led authorities to Diouf Solomon, alias Oskar, and his partner Bemah, both hailing from Africa. Further investigations uncovered extensive narcotics operations across various Delhi locations.
Simultaneous raids resulted in the arrest of Razia, suspected of distributing narcotics in local markets at marked-up prices. Seizures included cocaine, MDMA, packaging materials, and communication tools, underscoring the organized nature of this illicit trade. The investigation continues to unravel the depth of this network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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