Tragedy Strikes at Bihar's Sheetla Mata Temple: A Stampede Claims Lives
A stampede at Bihar's Sheetla Mata temple claimed the lives of eight devotees, mostly women, while eight others were injured. Amidst a heavy rush, the tragedy unfolded, prompting condolences and announcements of ex gratia by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. An investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda district has resulted in the deaths of eight devotees, predominantly women, with eight others sustaining injuries.
The calamity occurred amid a heavy rush of devotees, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also voiced his grief and declared an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. An investigation, facilitated by CCTV footage and forensic experts, is currently underway to pinpoint the cause of the stampede.
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