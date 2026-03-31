Tragedy Strikes at Bihar's Sheetla Mata Temple: A Stampede Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, a stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda district has resulted in the deaths of eight devotees, predominantly women, with eight others sustaining injuries.

The calamity occurred amid a heavy rush of devotees, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also voiced his grief and declared an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. An investigation, facilitated by CCTV footage and forensic experts, is currently underway to pinpoint the cause of the stampede.