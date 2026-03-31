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Tragedy Strikes at Bihar's Sheetla Mata Temple: A Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at Bihar's Sheetla Mata temple claimed the lives of eight devotees, mostly women, while eight others were injured. Amidst a heavy rush, the tragedy unfolded, prompting condolences and announcements of ex gratia by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Biharsharif | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Bihar's Sheetla Mata Temple: A Stampede Claims Lives
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  • India

In a tragic incident, a stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda district has resulted in the deaths of eight devotees, predominantly women, with eight others sustaining injuries.

The calamity occurred amid a heavy rush of devotees, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also voiced his grief and declared an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. An investigation, facilitated by CCTV footage and forensic experts, is currently underway to pinpoint the cause of the stampede.

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