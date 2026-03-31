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Maharashtra's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: IAS Transfers Galore

Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, alongside several other administrative officials, has been transferred in a major government reshuffle in Maharashtra. This move marks Mundhe's 24th posting in 21 years. Key appointments include Ashwini Bhide as commissioner of BMC and Vikas Chandra Rastogi in the Finance Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:35 IST
Maharashtra's Bureaucratic Shake-Up: IAS Transfers Galore
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government enacted a significant reshuffle within its bureaucratic ranks on Tuesday, transferring Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe and several other officials. This marks Mundhe's 24th posting in a 21-year career noted for his uprightness.

Ashwini Bhide achieved a historic milestone by being appointed as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its 154-year history. Her appointment was part of a larger set of transfers, including Vikas Chandra Rastogi, who moved to the Finance Department as Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Reforms).

Other notable changes include the appointment of Lokesh Chandra as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Parimal Singh as Secretary (Agriculture) in the Agriculture and allied departments. These transfers highlight the state government's dynamic approach in managing its administrative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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