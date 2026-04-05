Flaming Attack: Mystery Surrounds Explosion at TV Channel Office
An explosive incident occurred at a TV channel's office after a flaming bottle was hurled at the building by two unidentified individuals. With journalists inside unaware of the attack, the damage was discovered in the morning. Authorities are investigating the incident, awaiting forensic analysis of the explosive material.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A TV channel's office was targeted in a dramatic attack early Sunday morning, police reported. CCTV footage captured two individuals arriving on a motorcycle, one of whom threw a flaming bottle at the building.
At the time, two journalists inside were unaware of the chaos until a driver noticed the damage in the morning, including a burnt staircase and broken bottle remnants.
Authorities are in the process of recording statements from the involved parties, while the bottle's contents await forensic examination before a case can be formally registered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- police
- journalists
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