Flaming Attack: Mystery Surrounds Explosion at TV Channel Office

A TV channel's office was targeted in a dramatic attack early Sunday morning, police reported. CCTV footage captured two individuals arriving on a motorcycle, one of whom threw a flaming bottle at the building.

At the time, two journalists inside were unaware of the chaos until a driver noticed the damage in the morning, including a burnt staircase and broken bottle remnants.

Authorities are in the process of recording statements from the involved parties, while the bottle's contents await forensic examination before a case can be formally registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)