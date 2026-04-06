World Needs Buddha, Not War: A Path to Global Peace

In a compelling address at the 8th International Buddhist Dhamma Conference, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde underscored the need for Buddhist teachings over warfare to address global conflicts. Shinde portrayed Buddhism as a catalyst for socio-political change and a crucial tool for social transformation.

The conference, orchestrated by the Buddha Ratna Sagar Welfare Foundation, gathered monks, scholars, and followers internationally. During the event, Shinde received the Buddha Ratna award, acknowledging his contributions to the faith's promotion.

Shinde articulated, 'Dhamma embodies a truth-based, non-violent, compassionate way of living. Social transformation can only be achieved through Buddha's philosophies, especially pertinent in today's conflict-ridden landscape. The world seeks Buddha, not war; love, not hate.'