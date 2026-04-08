Breathing New Life: AI-Powered Air Purifiers Transform Mumbai Real Estate

Superb Realty has formed a strategic alliance with deep-tech company Praan to deploy AI-powered air purification systems across over 1 million square feet of real estate developments in Mumbai. The plan kicks off at Superb Altura, their flagship commercial space, and is set to expand to other residential and mixed-use projects.

This partnership comes as indoor environmental quality becomes a critical metric for measuring real estate asset value and occupant productivity, according to Shilpin Tater, Managing Director of Superb Realty. The enhanced air quality technology is poised to redefine traditional property metrics like location and design.

Angad Daryani, Founder of Praan, emphasized their technology's scalability for real-time air quality improvements. This collaboration places Superb Realty at the forefront of real estate, health, and climate technology, illustrating a trend toward data-driven, wellness-oriented urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)