Divine Protection: Unveiling the Sacred Paita Ritual at Shree Jagannath Temple

The Shree Jagannath Temple will restrict access to devotees for four hours on Monday evening to perform a special rite, according to an announcement by temple authorities. The ritual, called Paitalagi Niti, will be held on April 6, 2026, following the second bhog mandap offering. During this time, public darshan will be paused from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Paitalagi Niti involves adorning the deities—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath—with sacred threads of specific colors. Lord Jagannath receives a yellow thread, Lord Balabhadra green, and Devi Subhadra red. This practice symbolizes divine protection and spiritual renewal, crucial to the temple's spiritual traditions.

The temple management is also preparing for the next phase of the Ratna Bhandar inventory scheduled for April 8. SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee reassured that this process wouldn't affect temple visits, except it will not occur on Sundays and major festival days. The inventory began on March 25 after a 48-year hiatus.