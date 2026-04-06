Royal Stag BoomBox Lights Up Mohali with Genre-Blending Line-Up

Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox, merging Bollywood melodies with hip-hop beats, started its four-city tour with a spectacular event in Mohali's Saras Mela Ground.

The festival fused music, gaming, and art, presenting performances from top Indian artists like Neeti Mohan and Divine. The immersive event drew vast crowds, reflecting the pulse of Generation Large.

This cultural festival's success underlines its transformation into a platform marking contemporary India's vibrancy, proving to be much more than a mere music event.