Royal Stag BoomBox Lights Up Mohali with Genre-Blending Line-Up
The Royal Stag BoomBox, a music festival blending Bollywood and hip-hop, and featuring art and gaming, captivated audiences in Mohali. The event showcased high-energy performances from notable artists, creating an immersive experience. The festival exemplifies contemporary India, celebrating the 'Generation Large'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:40 IST
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- India
Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox, merging Bollywood melodies with hip-hop beats, started its four-city tour with a spectacular event in Mohali's Saras Mela Ground.
The festival fused music, gaming, and art, presenting performances from top Indian artists like Neeti Mohan and Divine. The immersive event drew vast crowds, reflecting the pulse of Generation Large.
This cultural festival's success underlines its transformation into a platform marking contemporary India's vibrancy, proving to be much more than a mere music event.