Left Menu

Bisleri Partners with Keinemusik for Cultural Show in Mumbai

Bisleri International has partnered with Keinemusik for a cultural showcase at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. This event, on March 27, 2026, marked Keinemusik's India debut, promising an exclusive experience. The collaboration highlights Bisleri's emphasis on culture by setting up hydration zones to keep audiences refreshed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:44 IST
Bisleri Partners with Keinemusik for Cultural Show in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bisleri International, a renowned name in India's packaged drinking water market, has partnered with the globally acclaimed music collective Keinemusik for a significant cultural event in Mumbai. The showcase, held on March 27, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marked the India debut of the celebrated electronic ensemble, featuring Adam Port, &ME, and Rampa.

This collaboration signifies Bisleri's expanding foothold in the cultural domain, emphasizing an elite lifestyle. By providing hydration stations at the event, Bisleri ensured that the audience stayed refreshed amidst the vibrant atmosphere, integrating its brand with the cultural experience.

Commenting on the association, Bisleri's Director of Sales and Marketing, Tushar Malhotra, remarked that Keinemusik transcends music, fostering a community-driven experience. This partnership with Keinemusik aligns with Bisleri's emphasis on hydration as a key element in enriching cultural experiences, reinforcing their strategy to connect with global cultural movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur

Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally

 India
3
Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election'

Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One ...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026