Bisleri Partners with Keinemusik for Cultural Show in Mumbai

Bisleri International, a renowned name in India's packaged drinking water market, has partnered with the globally acclaimed music collective Keinemusik for a significant cultural event in Mumbai. The showcase, held on March 27, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marked the India debut of the celebrated electronic ensemble, featuring Adam Port, &ME, and Rampa.

This collaboration signifies Bisleri's expanding foothold in the cultural domain, emphasizing an elite lifestyle. By providing hydration stations at the event, Bisleri ensured that the audience stayed refreshed amidst the vibrant atmosphere, integrating its brand with the cultural experience.

Commenting on the association, Bisleri's Director of Sales and Marketing, Tushar Malhotra, remarked that Keinemusik transcends music, fostering a community-driven experience. This partnership with Keinemusik aligns with Bisleri's emphasis on hydration as a key element in enriching cultural experiences, reinforcing their strategy to connect with global cultural movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)