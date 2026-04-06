Zuperspeed Zooms Ahead: India's Electric Sports Car Revolution

Zuperspeed Automotive, the pioneering electric vehicle startup from Bengaluru, has made a significant advancement in its quest to develop India's first electric sports car by welcoming Joachim Nordwall as a Strategic Design Advisor. Nordwall, previously a key design director at Koenigsegg Automotive, is globally recognized for his work on the Koenigsegg Jesko and Regera hypercars.

This strategic addition underscores Zuperspeed's ambition to transform India's automotive landscape by creating high-performance sports cars that can stand shoulder to shoulder with international competitors. Joachim brings nearly two decades of experience at Koenigsegg, renowned for pushing the boundaries of hypercar design by combining innovation, performance, and striking aesthetics.

In his role, Joachim Nordwall will guide Zuperspeed in developing a unique design language rooted in performance and global design standards. Zuperspeed CEO Ijaz Anvar emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating that Joachim's insights are invaluable to the vision of crafting world-class performance cars from India, marking a new era for the country's automotive community.

(With inputs from agencies.)