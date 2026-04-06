Rashmi Aiyappa: Revolutionizing Wellness with Aashwasan Science®

Bengaluru witnessed a significant accolade at the Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar 2026, as Rashmi Aiyappa, a spiritual scientist, received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Wellness Industry. This prestigious recognition was presented by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Rashmi Aiyappa has devoted two decades to promoting Aashwasan Science®, a revolutionary spiritual technology grounded in quantum phenomena. Her work focuses on holistic well-being through physiological, psychological, and spiritual frameworks, benefiting millions across the globe.

Her contributions extend beyond individual health solutions, influencing corporate well-being and social impact through her entrepreneurial ventures, including Epiance Software and Aank Humane Technologies. Aiyappa's achievements reflect a deep commitment to integrating consciousness science, global wellness, and social transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)