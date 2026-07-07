Roberto Martinez Steps Down from Portugal After World Cup Heartbreak

Portugal Manager Roberto Martinez Said He Was Leaving His Role After Spain Beat His Side In The World Cup Last On Monday

Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, announced his departure following a 1-0 defeat to Spain that led to the team's early World Cup exit.

Martinez confirmed his contract expired on Monday and emphasized that the decision marked the end of a cycle for Portugal's national team. He expressed pride in his tenure and praised Cristiano Ronaldo as an exemplary captain.

The loss against Spain concluded Martinez's role, highlighting the fine margins that often define the World Cup's knockout stages and suggesting a new era for Portugal's football leadership.